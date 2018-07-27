Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (SNOA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.21

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 103932 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

SNOA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.34). Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.09% and a negative net margin of 86.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 million. research analysts forecast that Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOA. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 21,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and markets solutions for the treatment of dermatological conditions and advanced tissue care in the United States, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Microcyn line of products that are based on electrically charged oxychlorine small molecules designed to target a range of pathogens, such as viruses, fungi, and spores, as well as bacteria, including antibiotic-resistant strains.

