Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact PennantPark Investment (PNNT) Stock Price

Headlines about PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PennantPark Investment earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the asset manager an impact score of 44.9178381905768 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

PennantPark Investment opened at $7.42 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PennantPark Investment has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $7.84.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The asset manager reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $27.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.23 million. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 38.78%. sell-side analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.14%.

PNNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine cut PennantPark Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified investment company. The Company is a business development company. Its objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation while seeking to preserve capital through debt and equity investments primarily made to the United States middle-market companies in the form of senior secured debt, mezzanine debt and equity investments.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.