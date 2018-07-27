Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact MiX Telematics (MIXT) Stock Price

News stories about MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. MiX Telematics earned a news impact score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the technology company an impact score of 46.0617878548267 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE:MIXT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.31. 3,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,942. The company has a market cap of $390.81 million, a PE ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.47. MiX Telematics has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $21.00.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $453.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.93 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MIXT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.