Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Ion Geophysical (IO) Stock Price

Media coverage about Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ion Geophysical earned a coverage optimism score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.5718894281605 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Ion Geophysical traded up $0.15, reaching $25.95, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 2,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,377. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Ion Geophysical has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $32.45. The company has a market cap of $354.69 million, a P/E ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 2.78.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.12). Ion Geophysical had a negative net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 49.23%. The company had revenue of $33.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. analysts expect that Ion Geophysical will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IO has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC initiated coverage on Ion Geophysical in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Ion Geophysical in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ion Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ion Geophysical in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other Ion Geophysical news, CEO R Brian Hanson sold 57,695 shares of Ion Geophysical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $1,311,984.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,392 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,254.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers sold 8,133 shares of Ion Geophysical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $194,785.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,772,846. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ION Geophysical Corporation provides geoscience products, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: E&P Technology & Services, E&P Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Services. The E&P Technology & Services segment offers complete seismic data services, including survey design and planning, data acquisition, project management, advanced processing, and imaging services, as well as reservoir characterization and interpretation services.

