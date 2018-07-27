Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Bel Fuse, Inc. Class B (BELFB) Stock Price

News stories about Bel Fuse, Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:BELFB) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bel Fuse, Inc. Class B earned a daily sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the electronics maker an impact score of 45.8106831834378 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Bel Fuse, Inc. Class B traded down $0.80, hitting $22.15, on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 11,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,314. The company has a market cap of $271.95 million, a PE ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.63. Bel Fuse, Inc. Class B has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $33.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Bel Fuse, Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:BELFB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $118.25 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse, Inc. Class B had a positive return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 2.81%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Bel Fuse, Inc. Class B from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Bel Fuse, Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st.

Bel Fuse, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

