Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Vera Bradley (VRA) Share Price

Media coverage about Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Vera Bradley earned a coverage optimism score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the textile maker an impact score of 46.2383095029934 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vera Bradley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Vera Bradley opened at $13.63 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $486.45 million, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.60. Vera Bradley has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.47.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.21 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Michael C. Ray sold 2,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $34,224.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,276.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Michael C. Ray sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $8,658,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,393.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,097,279 shares of company stock worth $15,789,837. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

