Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Mobileiron (MOBL) Stock Price

Media headlines about Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Mobileiron earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the software maker an impact score of 46.0691964078717 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of MOBL stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.66 million, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 2.29. Mobileiron has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $5.55.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $43.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.78 million. Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 172.10% and a negative net margin of 33.64%. Mobileiron’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Mobileiron will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MOBL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine raised Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mobileiron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.31.

Mobileiron Company Profile

MobileIron, Inc provides a purpose-built mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience in the United States and internationally. The company offers MobileIron platform, a government-grade security platform, which combines cloud security, unified endpoint management, secure connectivity, and threat intelligence into an integrated solution designed to protect business data in order to deliver enterprise services to users.

