Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Share Price

News coverage about Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Jazz Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 44.2970413616448 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals opened at $176.30 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $128.58 and a 1-year high of $184.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.20. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $444.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $194.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $182.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.55.

In other news, CFO Matthew P. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $850,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $151,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,780 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,482. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

