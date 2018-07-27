Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY) Share Price

Headlines about Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Guaranty Bancshares earned a daily sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.9104012373845 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GNTY. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

Shares of Guaranty Bancshares traded down $0.63, reaching $32.40, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $37.36. The company has a market cap of $368.26 million, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of -0.02.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.07). Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $20.38 million during the quarter. equities research analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 27th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, commercial real estate, farmland, consumer, one-to-four family residential, multi-family residential, and agricultural loans.

