Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) Stock Price

Media headlines about Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ballard Power Systems earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.7481855970174 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Ballard Power Systems opened at $3.10 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $545.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.33 and a beta of 1.82. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $5.93.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.90 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLDP shares. B. Riley set a $5.00 price objective on Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. BidaskClub cut Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ballard Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.71.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products worldwide. The company provides motive power products, including FCveloCity-9SSL and FCveloCity-1020ACS fuel cell stacks, as well as FCveloCity modules for material handling, bus, commercial vehicle, and light rail applications.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.