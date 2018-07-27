Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact AstraZeneca (AZN) Stock Price

News headlines about AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AstraZeneca earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.1507563507479 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morningstar reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.28.

AstraZeneca opened at $38.15 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $28.43 and a fifty-two week high of $38.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.60.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.38. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

