Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect MutualFirst Financial (MFSF) Share Price

Media coverage about MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. MutualFirst Financial earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the bank an impact score of 46.9199295966919 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of MutualFirst Financial stock remained flat at $$38.30 on Friday. 79 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,335. The company has a market cap of $324.99 million, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.17. MutualFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $40.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 million. MutualFirst Financial had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 10.36%. research analysts expect that MutualFirst Financial will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In related news, insider Charles J. Viater sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $93,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,290.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles J. Viater sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $29,364.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,734,758.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,053 shares of company stock valued at $380,765. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to four-family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

