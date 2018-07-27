Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Veracyte (VCYT) Stock Price

Media headlines about Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Veracyte earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.9365913614872 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Veracyte traded up $0.03, hitting $10.67, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 8,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.01. Veracyte has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.67.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 38.69% and a negative return on equity of 91.03%. The business had revenue of $22.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 million. research analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

VCYT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research set a $13.00 price target on shares of Veracyte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Veracyte to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Veracyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

In related news, Chairman Bonnie H. Anderson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Hall sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $499,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,749.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,509 shares of company stock worth $1,097,241. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic uncertainty. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients.

