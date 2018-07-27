Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Veeva Systems (VEEV) Share Price

Media stories about Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Veeva Systems earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.4524237744885 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of Veeva Systems opened at $82.81 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $52.17 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 90.01, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.42.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $195.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.92 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 20.78%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Veeva Systems to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.09.

In related news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total value of $4,087,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 23,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,993,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,951,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,641 shares of company stock valued at $12,097,498 over the last three months. 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, which allow pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to target and support sales and marketing to physicians, other healthcare professionals, and healthcare organizations through various touch points, including in-person, email, and online; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management platform and suite of applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, and quality.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.