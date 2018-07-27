Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) Share Price

News articles about Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mersana Therapeutics earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 46.258688730319 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.
Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:
- Mersana Therapeutics Inc (MRSN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts (americanbankingnews.com)
- Mersana Therapeutics Inc (MRSN) Insider Timothy B. Lowinger Sells 3,500 Shares (americanbankingnews.com)
- Mersana Receives FDA Partial Hold For Cancer Drug, But Buying Opportunity Presents Itself (seekingalpha.com)
- Q4 2019 Earnings Forecast for Mersana Therapeutics Inc Issued By Wedbush (MRSN) (americanbankingnews.com)
- Mersana Therapeutics Inc (MRSN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share (americanbankingnews.com)
Mersana Therapeutics traded down $0.27, reaching $11.08, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 82,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,630. Mersana Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $23.96. The company has a market cap of $273.91 million and a P/E ratio of -3.44.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 20th. HC Wainwright set a $16.00 price target on Mersana Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.
In other news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $38,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Mersana Therapeutics
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of oncology therapeutics in the United States and Canada. The company develops Dolaflexin, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) platform designed to enhance the potency and efficacy of ADCs while simultaneously enhancing the safety and tolerability.
