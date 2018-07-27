Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect CardConnect (CCN) Share Price

Media coverage about CardConnect (NASDAQ:CCN) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CardConnect earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the business services provider an impact score of 45.7220252974546 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ CCN opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.15. CardConnect has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $15.25.

CardConnect Company Profile

CardConnect Corp., formerly FinTech Acquisition Corp., is a holding company. The Company holds interests in CardConnect, LLC. The Company is a provider of payment processing solutions to merchants throughout the United States. The Company’s segments include Merchant Acquiring Services and Other. The Company’s platform allows it to provide payment solutions, customer support and tools for its distribution partners and merchants.

