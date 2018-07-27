Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) Share Price

Headlines about Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Brookfield Property Partners earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.726615938781 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Brookfield Property Partners opened at $20.25 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.84. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52-week low of $18.13 and a 52-week high of $24.96.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 4.20%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st were given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Brookfield Property Partners is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $69 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

