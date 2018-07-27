Somewhat Negative News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Intrepid Potash (IPI) Share Price

Media coverage about Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) has been trending somewhat negative on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Intrepid Potash earned a coverage optimism score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 47.3162440581725 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of IPI stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Intrepid Potash has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $5.31. The firm has a market cap of $536.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 0.86.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.48 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IPI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Intrepid Potash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.95.

In other news, VP Joseph G. Montoya sold 20,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $93,619.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,894.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James N. Whyte sold 45,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $207,684.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,093.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,371,333 shares of company stock worth $30,815,628. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Potash and Trio. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

