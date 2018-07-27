Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Share Price

News headlines about Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Seattle Genetics earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.4446340445996 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Seattle Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Cann reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.21.

Shares of Seattle Genetics opened at $71.25 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.97 and a beta of 1.87. Seattle Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $45.31 and a fifty-two week high of $72.02.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.87. The business had revenue of $170.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.07 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 34.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Seattle Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, EVP Darren S. Cline sold 12,054 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $831,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,887. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 18,832 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total transaction of $1,300,726.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 972,105 shares of company stock valued at $51,109,391 and have sold 86,550 shares valued at $5,399,547. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma.

See Also: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.