Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) Share Price

News coverage about West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. West Pharmaceutical Services earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 47.2569675935172 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $110.85 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a one year low of $80.02 and a one year high of $113.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.12.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $447.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 17th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 20.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.17.

In related news, CFO William J. Federici sold 52,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $4,531,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 247,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,525,235.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William J. Federici sold 42,869 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $4,119,282.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,009,737.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,869 shares of company stock valued at $9,136,762 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

