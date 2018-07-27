Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Fortive (FTV) Share Price

News articles about Fortive (NYSE:FTV) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Fortive earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 47.0012261446525 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $81.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Fortive has a 12 month low of $62.05 and a 12 month high of $81.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.49.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortive from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.78.

In other news, VP Emily A. Weaver sold 18,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $1,354,525.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James A. Lico sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $5,394,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,442 shares in the company, valued at $22,114,303.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

