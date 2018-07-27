Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Perry Ellis International (PERY) Share Price

News headlines about Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Perry Ellis International earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the textile maker an impact score of 45.5441476425261 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Perry Ellis International stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $27.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.39 million, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.38. Perry Ellis International has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $29.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The textile maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $255.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.47 million. Perry Ellis International had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Perry Ellis International will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PERY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perry Ellis International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Perry Ellis International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Ifs Securities downgraded shares of Perry Ellis International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Perry Ellis International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Perry Ellis International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

About Perry Ellis International

Perry Ellis International, Inc designs, sources, markets, and licenses apparel products, accessories, and fragrances. It operates through four segments: Men's Sportswear and Swim, Women's Sportswear, Direct-to-Consumer, and Licensing. It provides men's wear, including career and casual sportswear, golf apparel, sports apparel, swimwear, and activewear; and womenswear, such as dresses, sportswear, swimwear, and activewear.

