Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Brookfield Residential Properties (BRP) Share Price

Headlines about Brookfield Residential Properties (NYSE:BRP) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Brookfield Residential Properties earned a coverage optimism score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 47.0527206117106 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

BRP stock remained flat at $$24.24 during midday trading on Thursday.

About Brookfield Residential Properties

Brookfield Residential Properties Inc is land developer and homebuilder in North America. It operates in three operating segments within North America: Canada, California and Central and Eastern United States. Its Canadian operation is in Calgary, Edmonton and Toronto; California operations include operations in Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco Bay Area and Hawaii, and Central and Eastern United States operation include Austin, Denver, Kansas City, Phoenix and Washington, DC Area.

