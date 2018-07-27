Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Oxford Immunotec Global (OXFD) Stock Price

News coverage about Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Oxford Immunotec Global earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.5507433426985 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OXFD. BidaskClub cut Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research set a $19.00 price objective on Oxford Immunotec Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXFD traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.22. 1,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,557. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $19.51. The stock has a market cap of $331.02 million, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.05. Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative return on equity of 43.51% and a negative net margin of 34.13%. The company had revenue of $21.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Sandberg sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $38,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $229,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for underserved immune-regulated conditions. Its development activities principally focus on the areas of infectious diseases, transplantation, autoimmune and inflammatory disease, and immune-oncology.

