Societe Generale Reiterates “€78.00” Price Target for HeidelbergCement (HEI)

Societe Generale set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. BNP Paribas set a €104.50 ($122.94) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Commerzbank set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Monday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. HeidelbergCement presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €91.74 ($107.93).

ETR HEI opened at €72.30 ($85.06) on Monday. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of €76.94 ($90.52) and a one year high of €96.00 ($112.94).

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. Its cement products include special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company offers natural stone and crushed aggregates, including sand, gravel, stone chippings, and crushed stones; concrete/ready-mixed concrete that is used for the production of precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, and schools; and asphalt, which is primarily used in the building of traffic infrastructure comprising roads, walkways, and parking lots.

