Societe Generale (GLE) Given a €39.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Societe Generale (EPA:GLE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

GLE has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Societe Generale and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Societe Generale and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Societe Generale and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Societe Generale and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Societe Generale and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €45.76 ($53.83).

EPA GLE opened at €45.19 ($53.16) on Tuesday. Societe Generale has a 1 year low of €41.88 ($49.27) and a 1 year high of €52.26 ($61.48).

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and corporate and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

