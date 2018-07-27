Smith Micro Software (SMSI) Stock Price Up 15%

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) shares rose 15% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.71 and last traded at $2.61. Approximately 683,611 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 217% from the average daily volume of 215,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 26.68%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 714,286 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. Smith Micro Software comprises 0.8% of Anson Funds Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 3.92% of Smith Micro Software as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

