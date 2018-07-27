SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) Position Boosted by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 4,311.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000.

In related news, insider Andrew S. Levine sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $1,503,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SL Green Realty opened at $101.46 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.72. SL Green Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $89.46 and a 1 year high of $106.04.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.47 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.813 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLG. ValuEngine lowered SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “$100.62” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on SL Green Realty from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.23.

SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2018, SL Green held interests in 118 Manhattan buildings totaling 49.9 million square feet.

