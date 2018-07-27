SkyWest (SKYW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $805.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.19 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 13.92%. SkyWest’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share.

SKYW traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.60. The company had a trading volume of 568,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,085. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.70. SkyWest has a 1 year low of $31.75 and a 1 year high of $62.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. SkyWest’s payout ratio is 11.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKYW. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWest in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SkyWest by 403.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in SkyWest in the first quarter worth about $207,000. CAMG Solamere Management LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWest in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

SKYW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. BidaskClub cut SkyWest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine cut SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Imperial Capital upped their price target on SkyWest from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “line” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on SkyWest from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SkyWest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

