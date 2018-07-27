Skylands Capital LLC Takes Position in Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 503,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,097,000 after buying an additional 25,141 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,106,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,184,000 after buying an additional 139,338 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,397,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 9,381,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,937,000 after buying an additional 695,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America opened at $30.94 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $33.05. The company has a market capitalization of $318.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAC. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Vetr cut shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.17 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.37.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

