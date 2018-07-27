Sino-Global Shipping America (SINO) Downgraded by TheStreet

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Sino-Global Shipping America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of Sino-Global Shipping America traded down $0.01, hitting $1.15, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 3.43. Sino-Global Shipping America has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.84.

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The transportation company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter. Sino-Global Shipping America had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sino-Global Shipping America stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 114,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned approximately 1.10% of Sino-Global Shipping America at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Sino-Global Shipping America Company Profile

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and integrated freight logistics solutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Australia, and Canada. Its services include inland transportation management, freight logistics, and container trucking that cover shipping and freight logistic chain.

