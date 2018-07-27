Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.25.

Shares of SSD traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,336. Simpson Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $41.79 and a 52-week high of $67.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.56.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSD. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $24,159,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $19,533,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 91.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 354,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,440,000 after buying an additional 169,052 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 50.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,531,000 after purchasing an additional 107,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7.0% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,411,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,760,000 after purchasing an additional 92,772 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

