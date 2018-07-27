SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $2.92 Million Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 871,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,183,000 after buying an additional 464,926 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 551,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,140,000 after buying an additional 62,528 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 457,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,618,000 after buying an additional 7,820 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 248,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,589,000 after buying an additional 23,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 214,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,452,000 after buying an additional 31,628 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF opened at $88.48 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $86.51 and a 12-month high of $95.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2882 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

