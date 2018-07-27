Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, July 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Hovde Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. Sandler O’Neill restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Sierra Bancorp opened at $29.84 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $29.96. The stock has a market cap of $447.74 million, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $28.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.43 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.29%.

In other news, Director Robb Evans acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $479,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSRR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,215,000 after buying an additional 75,354 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 861,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,946,000 after buying an additional 53,510 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 230.1% during the first quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 66,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 46,027 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,002,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,708,000 after buying an additional 37,009 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

