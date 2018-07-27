Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 1st

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st.

Sierra Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 18.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Sierra Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 32.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sierra Bancorp to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

Shares of Sierra Bancorp traded up $0.16, reaching $30.00, on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,669. The company has a market cap of $446.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $29.96.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $28.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.43 million. sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sandler O’Neill set a $29.00 price target on Sierra Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Hovde Group set a $31.00 price objective on Sierra Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In other news, Director Robb Evans acquired 1,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

