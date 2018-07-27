Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Director Robb Evans Acquires 1,000 Shares

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Director Robb Evans bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.06 million, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.78. Sierra Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $29.96.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.43 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 21.45%. analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.29%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Hovde Group set a $31.00 target price on Sierra Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 90.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

