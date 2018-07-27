SI Financial Group (SIFI) Posts Earnings Results

SI Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIFI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $14.39 million during the quarter. SI Financial Group had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 5.91%.

NASDAQ SIFI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.15. 201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.23 million, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.32. SI Financial Group has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%.

In related news, insider Rheo A. Brouillard sold 5,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $84,745.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,320.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

SI Financial Group Company Profile

SI Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Savings Institute Bank and Trust Company that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand accounts, such as checking accounts; and interest-bearing accounts, including NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

