Short Interest in Yuma Energy Inc (YUMA) Drops By 16.8%

Yuma Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 477,762 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the June 29th total of 574,170 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 867,660 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Yuma Energy opened at $0.43 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Yuma Energy has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $2.16.

Yuma Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.65 million during the quarter.

Yuma Energy, Inc focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States Gulf Coast and California. It has onshore assets comprising the Austin Chalk, Tuscaloosa, Wilcox, Frio, Marg Tex, and Hackberry formations located in central and southern Louisiana; and operated and non-operated assets in south Louisiana, including Cameron, Jefferson Davis, LaFourche, Livingston, St.

