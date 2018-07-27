Short Interest in Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY) Rises By 45.7%

Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,699,030 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the June 29th total of 5,969,746 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 468,494 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.6 days.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,323,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,521,000 after buying an additional 1,407,826 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 940,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,039,000 after purchasing an additional 485,508 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,429,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,218,000 after purchasing an additional 397,892 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $9,017,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 240.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 289,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 204,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Property Partners stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12-month low of $18.13 and a 12-month high of $24.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 30th.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $69 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.