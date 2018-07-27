Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Paragon Banking Group (PAG)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PAG. Peel Hunt increased their price target on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 510 ($6.75) to GBX 550 ($7.28) and gave the stock an add rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Numis Securities reiterated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 452 ($5.98) price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.60) price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Thursday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 525.63 ($6.96).

Shares of Paragon Banking Group opened at GBX 499.20 ($6.61) on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Paragon Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 400.30 ($5.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 555.99 ($7.36).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 5th will be issued a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%.

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

