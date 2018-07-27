Shopify (SHOP) Price Target Raised to $192.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective increased by Roth Capital from $165.00 to $192.00 in a research note released on Tuesday. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Shopify to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Shopify from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Shopify from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a $173.26 rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Shopify from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.71.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $9.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.85. The company had a trading volume of 77,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,403. The company has a current ratio of 14.88, a quick ratio of 14.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -397.00 and a beta of 1.31. Shopify has a one year low of $88.21 and a one year high of $176.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $214.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.35 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. analysts forecast that Shopify will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 67,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after acquiring an additional 25,230 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $623,000. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,204,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 29,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.