Shivom Price Reaches $0.0091 on Major Exchanges (OMX)

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Shivom has a market capitalization of $4.48 million and $315,801.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Shivom has traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Shivom token can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, DDEX, Kucoin and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Shivom alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005558 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003881 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012282 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012147 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000447 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00406752 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00030687 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00168060 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00014066 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Shivom Profile

Shivom was first traded on June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 490,232,524 tokens. The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . The official website for Shivom is shivom.io

Shivom Token Trading

Shivom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, CoinBene and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shivom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shivom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shivom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.