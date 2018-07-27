ShipChain Price Hits $0.0495 on Major Exchanges (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 48.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. One ShipChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0495 or 0.00000624 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. During the last week, ShipChain has traded 25.3% higher against the dollar. ShipChain has a market capitalization of $9.49 million and $98,209.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ShipChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005699 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003932 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012910 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000455 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00418721 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00032058 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00167209 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00013724 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000924 BTC.

About ShipChain

ShipChain was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,772,409 tokens. The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

Buying and Selling ShipChain

ShipChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShipChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShipChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.