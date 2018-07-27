Shilling (SH) Market Cap Achieves $55,310.00

Shilling (CURRENCY:SH) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One Shilling coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. Shilling has a total market cap of $55,310.00 and $0.00 worth of Shilling was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Shilling has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000791 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012000 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00001036 BTC.

The Cypherfunks (FUNK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 38.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Shilling Coin Profile

Shilling is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 16th, 2016. Shilling’s total supply is 7,095,600 coins. Shilling’s official website is digitalshilling.org . Shilling’s official Twitter account is @DigitalShilling

Shilling Coin Trading

Shilling can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shilling directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shilling should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shilling using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

