Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) Shares Bought by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,633,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,208,994,000 after acquiring an additional 47,494 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,396,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $547,463,000 after acquiring an additional 58,419 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,311,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $514,120,000 after acquiring an additional 42,234 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,118,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $438,474,000 after acquiring an additional 61,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5,127.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 821,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,310,000 after acquiring an additional 806,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $458.30.

Sherwin-Williams opened at $449.03 on Friday, according to Marketbeat . Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12 month low of $326.68 and a 12 month high of $449.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.14. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 46.61% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.11%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

