Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) Expected to Earn Q4 2018 Earnings of $4.87 Per Share

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for Sherwin-Williams in a report issued on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $4.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.04. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $465.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ FY2019 earnings at $22.15 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $24.55 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $428.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $473.00 to $457.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $458.30.

Sherwin-Williams opened at $449.03 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $326.68 and a 1 year high of $449.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.14. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 46.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 7,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, BTIM Corp. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

