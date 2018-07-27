Sheets Smith Wealth Management Grows Position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned about 1.84% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUS. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter valued at $234,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 59.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter valued at $213,000.

Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF opened at $81.00 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $82.07.

