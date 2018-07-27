Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires 5,295 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 112,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

SCHE opened at $26.78 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $31.08.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.