Sharkey Howes & Javer Invests $9.72 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM)

Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 89,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,715,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned approximately 5.45% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTM. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 61,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,029,000.

Shares of RTM stock opened at $110.00 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $97.66 and a 52-week high of $118.47.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.3472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th.

