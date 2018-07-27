Sharkey Howes & Javer Has $513,000 Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 44,295.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,745 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.3% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 9,956,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,478,000 after buying an additional 1,161,575 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 92.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,948,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,575,000 after buying an additional 4,288,200 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 4,996,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,378,000 after buying an additional 297,801 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 4,601,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,726,000 after buying an additional 510,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,337,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,281,000 after buying an additional 152,665 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG opened at $53.84 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $51.05 and a 52 week high of $62.70.

